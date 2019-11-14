Gaza Israel
Tensions escalated in the Gaza Strip on 31 October, as IDF reported a rocket launched at its territory from across the border. Since then, the Israeli military has detected hundreds of rockets fired from the enclave.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, Kann News reported. According to an Egyptian source, it comes into effect at 5:30 am.

Earlier in the day, the leader of Islamic Jihad, Zeyad al-Nakhala, offered Israel terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza strip, while also accusing Israeli forces of starting the aggressive actions in the region.