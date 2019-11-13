Violent clashes broke out between police and students protesting grievances including rising fees and housing costs in Delhi on Monday, with authorities at one point deploying water cannons.Authorities attempted to put the All India Council of Technical Education building on lockdown as hundreds of students from nearby Jawaharlal Nehru University turned out to protest an event there featuring Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.The students have been protesting since late last month after changes were announced to their hostel accommodation, including higher fees. Students say the, and will impinge their freedom of expression as being involved in protests could see them kicked out of their rooms."No wonder they don't want to graduate," one critic wrote.