A man scaled the wall of a school building in China and sprayed a corrosive substance on the kindergartners inside — burning 51 kids and three teachers, according to new reports.The 23-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname, Kong, cut wires and climbed over a wall into the Dongcheng Kindergarten in Kaiyuan, Yunnan province, where he sprayed sodium hydroxide on children and staff around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the South China Morning Post reported About 40 minutes later, Kong — who authorities believe was acting alone — was taken into custody, according to the report.The dozens of students and their teachers were taken to local hospitals — whereKong bought the caustic soda online, the Kaiyuan municipal government said in a statement obtained by the Morning Post.Exposure to sodium hydroxide can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and mucous membranes, as well as an allergic reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Eye and skin burns, as well as temporary hair loss, can also occur.This isn't the first time grade-school students have been targeted in China in recent years.