Plane window
© REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Terrified passengers could only hold on for dear life as their American Eagle flight touched down on the icy runway at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday morning before sliding off the tarmac amid blizzard-like conditions.

Miraculously, no one among the 38 passengers and three crew members was injured in the incident, and everyone on board was evacuated safely.


Chicago is expected to experience up to six inches of snow in the next 24 hours as a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.


Some 236 flights have reportedly been canceled at the airport already, and a further 93 have been canceled at nearby Midway airport.