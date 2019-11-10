The victim of rapist Yaqub Ahmed last night spoke of her anger and pain that he has still not been kicked out of Britain more than a year after plane passengers blocked his removal.Ahmed's botched deportation in 2018 revived horrific memories of her rape 12 years ago when she was just a teenager, and led to a collapse in her mental health.Her anguish has continued as Ahmed has launched a fresh legal challenge to avoid being deported to Somalia. 'This can't be allowed to go on,' she told The Mail on Sunday.'I am struggling to move on. I was in such a good place last year. I was working, I was studying. And then this [the failed deportation] happened and my life has not been the same again. All I want to do is just get on with my life and not constantly worry about this. The time I've spent sat up at night crying my eyes out - it's exhausting and draining.'The 28-year-old mother is worried that treatment for her mental health problems 'is not going to be effective until all of this comes to a close'.Voicing her disgust at Ahmed's pleas of innocence at last week's bail hearing, she said: 'Does he not understand they have got DNA evidence? How could they get DNA evidence if he didn't do it? He can't sit there in the face of everything and say that it didn't happen. I find it ridiculous that he still is not able to admit it.'She believes his court outburst provides an insight into his true character.'He is out of control still. Imagine what he was like behind closed doors,' she said.'This is a tantrum because he knows he is close to getting deported and things aren't going his way. He is clutching at straws.'