"A number of media outlets have falsely reported that, as senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council, I have communicated with President Trump regarding Ukraine," "At no time have I ever communicated with the president on any matters involving Ukraine.



"Any reporting to the contrary, and any testimony provided to Congress, is simply false, and any current or former staff who suggest I have raised or discussed Ukraine matters with President Trump, are similarly misinformed or spreading outright falsehoods."

"I pride myself on my record as a dedicated national security professional who is entrusted to handle our nation's most sensitive matters. At no time have I strayed from my mission to protect the homeland in service to President Trump and the National Security Council."

Kash Patel, a senior National Security Council official accused of running a secret backchannel to President Trump on Ukraine matters,Patel told Axios on Friday night:Trump's former top Russia adviser,Patel has never been assigned to Ukraine on the NSC.Democrats on the House Intelligence Committeeand who helped write a memo that accused the Russia investigators of bias.Hill said that when she heard from another NSC staffer about Patel's supposed involvement on Ukraine, she considered it to be so "strange" and alarming that she reported it to her superior. Hill said, however, thatwith Patel and that her superior, Charles Kupperman, never got back to her after telling her he'd look into the matter.Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an NSC official who testified before impeachment investigators, also mentioned Patel in his testimony.as an Ukraine expert and the president had come to believe Patel was in charge of Ukraine policy on the NSC.In a statement Friday night, Patel categorically denied all of these allegations from his current and former colleagues: