Questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide have popped up everywhere lately, and now they have even made their way to the bottom of a beer can.Printed on the bottom of the cans sold at Tatical Ops Brewing in Fresno is the message, "2019/11/06 EPSTEIN DIDNT KILL HIMSELF."Manager Carlos Tovar said he first thought of the idea about a week ago.The message can be found printed underneath blue cans of their Basher Oatmeal Stout.The cans are already available for purchase, you can pick up a pack after 4 p.m., which is when the business opens for the day.