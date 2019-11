Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has decided not to take a bonus for 2019 after US lawmakers hammered him over compensation during Capitol Hill hearings last week in the wake of two 737 MAX plane crashes.The new chairman of the aerospace company, David Calhoun, gave an enthusiastic vote of public confidence in Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday, stating that he "has done everything right." He also revealed to CNBC that the embattled CEO himself suggested forgoing his compensation for this year, including bonuses."It came in two fronts: one, no short-, no long-term bonus, and three, no consideration for equity grants, until the MAX in its entirety is back in the air and flying safely," Calhoun said. It may take more than a year to return the plane to the skies, he suggested.Boeing decided to separate the two roles as the company battled the 737 MAX crisis after two fatal crashes in the span of five months killed 346 people. The tragedies led to the global grounding of Boeing's top-selling jet." as the CEO testified before the Senate Commerce Committee. During the hearing, Representative Stephen Cohen blasted Muilenburg for failing to forgo pay after the crashes.Muilenburg's compensation topped $20 million in 2018, despite the first deadly crash of involving a 737 MAX occurring in Indonesia in October 2018. The company did not announce any plans to take away his bonus.