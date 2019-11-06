Society's Child
How generous: Boeing CEO offers to give up 2019 bonus & compensation after being hammered by Congress
RT
Tue, 05 Nov 2019 15:28 UTC
The new chairman of the aerospace company, David Calhoun, gave an enthusiastic vote of public confidence in Dennis Muilenburg on Tuesday, stating that he "has done everything right." He also revealed to CNBC that the embattled CEO himself suggested forgoing his compensation for this year, including bonuses.
"It came in two fronts: one, no short-, no long-term bonus, and three, no consideration for equity grants, until the MAX in its entirety is back in the air and flying safely," Calhoun said. It may take more than a year to return the plane to the skies, he suggested.
Calhoun took office as Boeing's chairman last month after Muilenburg was stripped of the title. Boeing decided to separate the two roles as the company battled the 737 MAX crisis after two fatal crashes in the span of five months killed 346 people. The tragedies led to the global grounding of Boeing's top-selling jet.
Last week, the US plane maker was accused of building "flying coffins" as the CEO testified before the Senate Commerce Committee. During the hearing, Representative Stephen Cohen blasted Muilenburg for failing to forgo pay after the crashes.
Muilenburg's compensation topped $20 million in 2018, despite the first deadly crash of involving a 737 MAX occurring in Indonesia in October 2018. The company did not announce any plans to take away his bonus.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Girls Do Porn' coverup? Police 'ignored' reports of rape & harassment by women tricked by infamous XXX website owners
- Slavoj Zizek: For-show female empowerment & gender fluidity are simply the latest instruments of corporate capitalism
- Insanity! Barcelona court acquits five men of rape because unconscious 14-year-old victim didn't fight back
- Liz Cheney to propose bill barring White House from renewing Iran waivers
- Twitter censors major Palestinian news service
- How generous: Boeing CEO offers to give up 2019 bonus & compensation after being hammered by Congress
- Shallow earthquake swarm strikes southwest Switzerland
- 'They allowed it': Investigative documents reveal pattern of sexual harassment & assault at US Dept. of Justice
- Moving to redder pastures: Conservative Californians leaving in droves for 'America first, law and order' states
- There's something strange going on inside Neptune
- How the US 'good guys' wiped out an entire Afghan family
- Flynn defense attorney demands FBI search 'Sentinel' database for missing, 'manipulated' witness reports
- Trump offers US help to Mexico - 'Wage WAR' on drug cartels after American family killed in ambush
- Humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
- Sanctuary county modifies anti-ICE policy after string of illegal aliens charged with rape
- The global state's war on those who speak the truth
- 'Death to America!' Thousands of Iranians rally outside former US Embassy, marking 1979 takeover of the mission
- Pied-à-terre tax revival has the one percent complaining about 'latest threat' to NYC's luxury housing market
- Syria's black gold: Who controls it and how much is it worth?
- Transit worker saves fallen passenger in breathtaking rescue at the very last second
- Liz Cheney to propose bill barring White House from renewing Iran waivers
- Twitter censors major Palestinian news service
- Flynn defense attorney demands FBI search 'Sentinel' database for missing, 'manipulated' witness reports
- Trump offers US help to Mexico - 'Wage WAR' on drug cartels after American family killed in ambush
- The global state's war on those who speak the truth
- Syria's black gold: Who controls it and how much is it worth?
- Steve Bannon: 'Joe Biden is the hand grenade, Hunter Biden is the pin' to blow up the Democratic establishment
- Washington Post's source for Russiagate smears was a CIA/FBI informant
- Frmr Czech ambassador: CIA, FBI, Dems secretly working to remove Trump is "a thing of dictatorships"
- Tehran to start using centrifuges at Fordow plant after EU's refusal to meet compliance deadline for Nuclear Deal
- Syria: OPCW whistleblowers merely confirm what we already knew
- US Treasury sanctions Khamenei's son and Iranian general staff to commemorate US embassy takeover
- Iranian military warning: States hosting US bases will be targeted in event of American aggression
- Are the Democrats moving left, or returning to their roots?
- Moscow slams illegal US presence in Syria amid reports of new military bases being built in oil-rich province
- House Intelligence Committee releases first transcripts in Trump impeachment probe
- 'You know': Ambassador Yovanovitch's 300-page testimony reveals only assumptions, innuendo and what's in the papers
- China - not Iran - is the real reason US troops will never leave Iraq
- 'Absolute ghoul': Rees-Mogg slammed online after suggesting Grenfell residents lacked 'common sense' during fire
- Putin dismisses 10 generals for corruption including Melnikov, accused of fraud
- 'Girls Do Porn' coverup? Police 'ignored' reports of rape & harassment by women tricked by infamous XXX website owners
- Slavoj Zizek: For-show female empowerment & gender fluidity are simply the latest instruments of corporate capitalism
- Insanity! Barcelona court acquits five men of rape because unconscious 14-year-old victim didn't fight back
- How generous: Boeing CEO offers to give up 2019 bonus & compensation after being hammered by Congress
- 'They allowed it': Investigative documents reveal pattern of sexual harassment & assault at US Dept. of Justice
- Moving to redder pastures: Conservative Californians leaving in droves for 'America first, law and order' states
- Sanctuary county modifies anti-ICE policy after string of illegal aliens charged with rape
- 'Death to America!' Thousands of Iranians rally outside former US Embassy, marking 1979 takeover of the mission
- Pied-à-terre tax revival has the one percent complaining about 'latest threat' to NYC's luxury housing market
- Transit worker saves fallen passenger in breathtaking rescue at the very last second
- Why? Dutch city unveils worlds' first 'transgender crosswalk'
- Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates being released Monday in largest commutation in U.S. history
- Maryland man dies in knife fight over a Popeye's chicken sandwich
- Husband snitches on wife who scammed thousands of dollars with a phony cancer story
- 6 Islamic extremists deemed danger to Sweden allowed to remain in country on 'humanitarian grounds'
- It's the end of California as we know it
- Internet unites in disgust at tweet promoting 12yo drag queen 'Desmond is Amazing' as the FUTURE
- Facebook re-brands in all caps, failing to defuse internet ire over monopoly status, fake news, and privacy predation
- 'Cancel Kurt Suzuki!': Washington Nats fans divided over team's White House visit
- China signs nearly 200 deals for new Silk Road projects & eyes further expansion
- How the US 'good guys' wiped out an entire Afghan family
- Humans migrated from Europe to the Levant 40,000 years ago
- Gorbachev's key role must not be lost in 'deluge of sentimentalizing' on 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
- Ancient 70-mile-long wall found in Western Iran
- Neanderthals were able to control fire
- Bronze Age ring cairn monument discovered in England
- A World Split Apart: Solzhenitsyn's Warning to the West
- Staffordshire hoard revealed to be most important Anglo-Saxon find in history
- The last Neanderthal eagle talon necklace found in Spain
- Erika the Red: Were Viking women warriors?
- The CIA's secret mind control quest: Torture, LSD and a 'poisoner in chief'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wealth, Violence and Hierarchy in the Roman and Chinese Empires
- Neanderthals' genes were regulated differently
- Welsh copper traded throughout Europe during Bronze Age
- 11,300-year-old Neolithic temple found in Southeastern Turkey
- Early Celts believed wine should be for all
- 7,000-year-old fortress with 7 meter thick wall uncovered in southern Turkey
- Why are adult daughters missing from Early Bronze Age German cemeteries?
- One mystery of 15th-century Bayeux tapestry solved
- Winter dust storms may have collapsed Akkadian Empire
- There's something strange going on inside Neptune
- As if listening to you have sex wasn't bad enough, Siri and Alexa can also be hijacked by LASERS, researchers find
- The Universe may be a giant loop
- To survive in the human gut, bacteria need genetic 'passcode'
- Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space: Scientists detect plasma density jump
- China may establish Earth-Moon economic zone for space travel and lunar experiments
- Dead Zone? Area with no life found on Earth
- Toronto of the future: Google-affiliated Sidewalk Labs leaked document reveals company's early vision for data collection, tax powers, criminal justice
- SOTT Focus: Richard Dawkins and Half a Wing
- Worldwide observations confirm nearby 'lensing' exoplanet
- Russia considers joining China's hunt for gravitational waves in space
- NASA supercomputer creates millions of 'Universes' to reveal mystery of cosmos
- New class of black holes discovered by scientist
- Devolution: Red algae thrive despite ancestor's massive loss of genes
- Study finds increase in Antarctic sea ice could have triggered an ice age
- Possible nova in constellation Scutum
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Witches, Comets and Planetary Cataclysms
- What makes the Earth's surface move?
- Water from beyond our solar system found on interstellar comet 2l/Borisov
- 'Artificial leaf' successfully produces clean gas
- Shallow earthquake swarm strikes southwest Switzerland
- Hundreds of earthquakes rattle US as level of seismic activity continues to rise
- Woman killed by her own dogs in Clearcreek Township, Ohio
- Severe drought plaguing east China affecting over 1 million people
- Shallow magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Tonga
- Chile rocked by magnitude 6.0 earthquake
- Historical amounts of snow fall in Norway with more on the way
- Tens of thousands still without power in Quebec, Canada after devastating wind storms
- Heavy flooding devastates lives and economies in Horn of Africa
- Video of camp floating down flooded West Canada Creek as rivers overflow in Central New York state
- Heavy rainfall and flooding hits Liguria, Italy - 2 inches of rain in 1 hour
- It's dumping snow in the Alps and Pyrenees
- Atlantic storm 'Amelie' batters southern France, leaving over 140,000 without electricity
- Almost 8 inches of early snow hits Chechnya, Russia
- Flood hits 5 provinces of Iran, leaving 2 dead
- 4 children killed by landslides after torrential rain in Uganda
- 4 metre deep sinkhole opens up in Benoni, South Africa
- Incredible iridescent cloud filmed over Trinidad
- Father and his 3 sons killed when landslide swallows their house in Guatemala
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region
- Big boom, bright streak of light across the sky over Pacific Northwest was a meteor
- ANOTHER one! Chelyabinsk-sized asteroid skims Earth, third close fly-by in 5 days
- Loud house-shaking boom rattles residents in Wichita, Kansas
- Doorbell camera captures 'huge' meteor fireball over Southern California
- Yet another asteroid just skimmed Earth - ONE day after it was discovered
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Ontario
- Best of the Web: Halloween surprise! Asteroid narrowly missed Earth yesterday - Discovered as it flew by - Closest on record
- Large green meteor fireball widely observed flying over Ireland
- Grimsby, England residents report late-night 'deafening bang'
- Incoming! Five asteroids flew past Earth Friday - one twice as big as Empire State Building
- Meteor fireball caught on dash-cam as it flies over California
- Loud booms heard in Genesee County, Michigan attributed to meteor
- Mysterious boom spurs fear, confusion in Mount Vernon, Ohio
- NASA warns space rock twice the size of Eiffel Tower due to skim past Earth in November
- Meteor fireball in Missouri seen hundreds of miles away in Northwest Arkansas
- Meteor fireball soars over Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Washington state, southern British Columbia
- NASA footage shows huge explosion of meteor fireball in skies above Arizona
- Slow-moving bright meteor fireball over Trinidad and Tobago
- Watch: Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean
- Several reasons why a low-carb or ketogenic diet can improve your mental health
- Counterfeit prescription pills made of fentanyl are killing Americans
- Yes, you can catch insanity
- Massive hummus recall in UK over salmonella fears
- Lard rated one of the top 10 healthiest foods
- Cancer cases in India spike by over 300% in 1 year, new govt data shows
- 1 dead, 8 others hospitalized in Salmonella outbreak likely tied to ground beef
- Lion's Mane Mushroom proven to reduce anxiety and depression
- The Pill Pitch
- Let them eat steak: Hold the shame, red meat is not bad for you or climate change
- Itchy skin conditions and mental health are linked, and we need to talk about it
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #35 - Organic Hemp Farming and More with Dave & Erica of Highlander CBD Farms
- Synthetic biology poses greater threat than old-school GMOs
- New data shows DNA from aborted fetal cell lines in vaccines
- Waves of fluid bathe the sleeping brain, perhaps to clear waste
- Molecular mimicry: New study shows how HPV vaccine can trigger 'extremely wide spectrum of autoimmune diseases'
- Saving lives or chasing dollars? US pediatricians push stomach surgeries for children to treat obesity
- Why you should never buy CBD products from Amazon
- Study links taking Tylenol in pregnancy to two-fold higher risks of having children with ADHD and autism
- Childhood obesity: Children living close to junk food outlets more likely to be overweight, says New York University study
- Neurofeedback training shown to rebalance brain circuits in those with depression
- Dia De Los Muertos: Mexicans honor the souls of lost loved ones on Day of the Dead
- Caitlin Johnstone: Things are only going to get weirder
- Science as we know it can't explain consciousness
- How smart people neutralize the effects of difficult people
- Smooth-talking charmers: Why psychopaths can be so attractive to the unsuspecting
- Brain takes just less than 300 milliseconds to recognize familiar music
- The brain has distinct areas for all manner of ideas, research suggests
- Thinking about death: High neural activity is linked to shorter lifespans
- Discovering Wholeness and Healing after Trauma
- Ian Stevenson's case for reincarnation: Are we skeptics really just cynics?
- The geography of sorrow: Interview with Francis Weller
- A dog's size and head shape predicts its temperament
- Fast and the furriest: Rats enjoy driving tiny cars, US researchers discover
- Best of the Web: Why it's wrong to cast stones at Jordan Peterson for seeking treatment
- The newly rediscovered benefits of having a humble disposition
- Employees are most productive when bosses are kind and compassionate
- 5 Rules of Recovery for Addictions of Any Kind
- Leading neurocriminologist Adrian Raine considers Joker "a great educational tool"
- The basics: How to raise competent kids in an incompetent world
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Strange lights off North Carolina Outer Banks spark UFO debate: Aliens or the military?
- Strange black 'smoke ring' appears above Moscow region
- ISS live feed captures 'triangular US Space Force ship' hovering over Earth
- US Navy confirms videos of real UFOs were never cleared for release to the public
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
- Oops! Killary Clinton accidentally posts condolences for Tulsi Gabbard's suicide a day early
- Progressive utopia of California becomes first state to eliminate electricity entirely
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Halloween Special: Oh the Horror! Why Do People Like Getting Scared?
- Motorcyclist who identifies as bicyclist sets cycling world record
- Need a new phone plan: GPS-tagged eagle sneaks into Iran, drains Siberian ornithologists' research budget with expensive text messages
- Brazilian man solves cockroach infestation by blowing up his garden
- Asylum orderlies return Hillary to padded cell disguised as Oval Office
- Hillary Clinton asked to leave Costco after repeatedly accusing sample lady of being a Russian asset
- ABC News airs authentic footage of Godzilla rampaging through Syria
- 'Stop the press!' TIME 'redeploys' US troops from Syria to Iran; will Khamenei welcome them?
- Warren: 'I was fired for being pregnant transgender gay Indian' [Satire]
- Police protect Columbus statues from Antifa by taping job applications on them
- Norwegian committee criticized for selecting Ethiopian prime minister for Nobel Peace Prize
- Constitution slowly disappearing say stunned officials at National Archives
- British citizens drawn to idea of chimpanzees running the country
- Hillary informed by staffer that she lost 2016 election
- Rosie O'Donnell deletes her Twitter poll showing 58 percent say 'hell no' to impeachment
- Avoiding red meat may lead to longer, more miserable life says new study
- DEATH METAL version of Greta Thunberg's UN speech online scores over 1.7 mn views
Quote of the Day
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Recent Comments
I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT NONE OF US CAUGHT THIS HUGE GOOF: "the house where he was hiding was rendered INHABITABLE!" (Then what's the problem?) ;)...
Black Pigeon Speaks. California: America's First THIRD WORLD STATE....[Link]
"A low-carb or ketogenic diet can improve your mental health." That's one way of looking at it. Another way of looking at it is: Eating vegetables...
Whoa! There's a guy I want in my foxhole when TSHTF. R.C.
Talk about a way to ensure that Karma GIVES you cancer.... And, is that a Herst Shifter? R.C.
Comment: Muilenburg is fortunate he isn't behind bars at this point: