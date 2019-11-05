Demonstrators were seen burning US flag replicas and waving signs mocking President Trump.
In preparation for the anniversary events, Iranian officials unveiled new anti-American wall murals at the former embassy - still referred to as the 'den of spies' in Iran - depicting a crumbling Statue of Liberty, Mickey Mouse with a smoking gun, the Global Hawk spy drone downed by the Iranians earlier this year, and skulls floating in blood.
In a televised speech on Sunday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei renewed a ban on talks with the United States. "One way to block America's political infiltration is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," he said.
Comment: In response to France's Macron's offer of mediation, Khamenei is reported as saying that: 'Talking to the Americans is pointless as their demands are "endless,"'. Not only that, they reliable break the promises they do make.
The Iran hostage crisis started after hundreds of Iranian students who supported the Iranian Revolution took over the US Embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979. Fifty-two US diplomats and citizens were held hostage inside the embassy for 444 days.
Comment: Iran has every reason to be furious with decades of malevolent US (and Israeli) foreign policy: