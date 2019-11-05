© Reuters / Thomas Mukoya

China's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as "One Belt, One Road," has already attracted nearly 170 participants, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced, vowing to further develop the project."To date, China has signed 197 documents on Belt and Road cooperation with 137 countries and 30 international organizations," he said in the opening speech at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday."Standing at a new historical starting point, China will open its door only wider to the world," Xi stated, calling for other countries to "stand firm against protectionism and unilateralism."