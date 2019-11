© Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke/Fabrizio Bensch



sending shockwaves through the local political elite.(Nuclear Weapons Division Germany), a local offshoot of an American neo-Nazi group. Ozdemir, a former co-chairman of the Green Party and a high profile politician with a Turkish background, said that"At the moment, we are planning how and when we will execute you; at the next public rally? Or will we get you in front of your house?" German newspapers quoted from the chilling message.Ozdemir took the letter seriously, although he is no stranger to threats - Turkish nationalists, for instance, once vowed to assassinate him for attacking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several years ago.The threats are the latest in "a long list of attempted intimidation against local politicians and civil society, against Jews and Muslims, against female artists and immigrants," she said.The threats prompted strong responses from some German politicians. Konstantin Kuhle, domestic affairs speaker for the Free Democratic Party (FDP), said there was awarning that they should not be turned into "fair game" to be hunted down by extremists.Lawmakers are currently reviewing a bill that requires social media companies to hand over IP addresses and other data to German authorities, and proposes imposing hefty fines on the culprits.Thorsten Frei, Vice Chairman of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in the Bundestag, said"Whoever incites and threatens online must be pursued more harshly and effectively in the future," Stephan Mayer, the parliamentary secretary of the Interior Ministry, added.The news comes weeks after other lower-level politicians in the eastern state of Thuringia were contacted by far-right groups threatening to carry out knife or car bomb attacks if they did not leave their party. One of the letters ended with the words, "Sieg Heil and Heil Hitler," according to Deutsche Welle.Fear of political violence committed by extremists escalated in June after Walter Luebcke, who was president of a regional council in the city of Kassel and member of the CDU, was shot point blank near his house. The politician was a staunch supporter of Merkel's refugee policy, while the suspect happened to have links to a far-right vigilante group.