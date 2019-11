The Manchester Evening News ran a story claiming the comedian Ricky Gervais has suffered "a huge backlash" over a joke. The only problem was that there wasn't that much backlash. Also, it's a hilarious joke.In fact, most of the responses to the tweet were laudatory, laughing emojis and gifs. The "backlash" was based in the journalistic bad habit of journalists finding a few Twitter accounts here and there that post distaste for something and then claiming that those couple of dissatisfied remarks quantifies a thorough backlash. It doesn't.A joke like Gervais' isn't controversial — it's actually speaking truth to power. Gervais was vocal throughout the media coverage of Yaniv's case over the summer.The fact that Manchester Evening News journalist Helen Carter refers to both Yaniv (the jerk who tried to force immigrant women to touch his hairy dick and balls and then punished them when they refused by running them out of business) and Gervais (the man who simply made fun of the jerk) as equally "divisive" tells you all you need to know about her agenda.Carter mischaracterizes Yaniv's complaint, as well, writing that "while the tweet could have been regarded as offensive at face value, it was in relation to Jessica's fight after trying — and failing to find a beauty salon in Canada willing to wax her male intimate area." This is not quite the story.Yaniv lost her case to force estheticians to wax her balls, but as Carter notes, has vowed to continue her fight for transgender rights.It would be unkind to tell a comedian that he can't make a joke about a lady who wants to wax her balls. At some point, we have to admit that shutting off our critical faculties just so that we can force ourselves to believe that which we know is untrue, namely that ladies don't have scrotums, is not reasonable. Gervais refused to lie to himself, and we should all do so as well.In The Spectator , the great Twitter troll Jarvis DuPont takes all those who would bemoan Gervais' joke to task "Despite how many times [Gervais] is educated by people with their pronouns listed in their Twitter, this only appears to make him more impervious to criticism." He's being sarcastic, for all those wokesters who couldn't tell.We're thankful for Gervais. Not only is he one of the brave comedians who will actually stand up to political correctness and the excesses of identity politics, but he consistently reminds us of how we will eventually win this wretched culture war. The key is to never stop laughing