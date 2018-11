Once again senior politicians are taking the time to publicly react to the work of comedians. In a recent edition of Saturday Night Live, regular cast member Pete Davidson made a joke about Dan Crenshaw, a Republican congressional candidate in Texas. Renshaw wears an eye patch due to an injury he sustained during his time as a Navy SEAL, which prompted Davidson to liken his appearance to that of 'a hitman in a porno movie', before adding 'I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever'. In the inevitable Twitterstorm that ensued Ronna McDaniel , chair of the Republican National Committee, called on the NBC television network to apologise.Those who seek to draw the parameters of acceptable topics for comedy frequently invoke this golden rule of 'punching up or down'.As bored as most of us are with the incessant news stories about comedians 'crossing a line', this is a development that reveals something ugly at the heart of our culture. It is obviously anyone's right to criticise the quality or taste of a comedian's work,This isn't just happening to comedians, either. Nobel Prize-winning physiologist Tim Hunt was forced to resign from his honorary research post at University College London after some light-hearted jokes he made about women in science were misrepresented by a feminist academic.And only last week, William Sitwell was forced to step down as editor of Waitrose Food magazine following a joke he made about killing vegans in a private email to a freelance journalist. After he resigned, he issued the obligatory apology 'to any food- and life-loving vegan who was genuinely offended' by his 'ill-judged joke'. I wish he hadn't.This kind of pressure from social media is bad enough, but the state is also increasingly seeking to police humour and punish those who stray beyond what is considered appropriate. And many so-called liberals seem pretty relaxed about this.Hypersensitive reactions to comedy used to be associated with right-wing newspapers such as the Daily Mail, but in recent years leftist activists have assumed the role of society's prissy moralisers. Nevertheless, the uproar over Pete Davidson's mockery of Dan Crenshaw reminds us that the right are still just as capable of clutching their pearls when the mood takes them. Oddly enough, Crenshaw's reaction has been the most measured of all. Although he has said that joking about war veterans is in poor taste, he has also made it clear that neither Davidson nor NBC owe him an apology.Watch The Curious Case of the Nazi Pug below:is a stand-up comedian and spiked columnist. He is also the co-founder of Comedy Unleashed , London's free-thinking comedy club. The next gig is on Tuesday 13 November and features Lee Hurst and Geoff Norcott . Follow Andrew on Twitter: @andrewdoyle_com