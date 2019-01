Comedy has had a well-understood purpose: to entertain, to push boundaries and to keep us honest. Historically, the court jester was the one person allowed to publicly mock the all-powerful king perched upon the golden throne. It is for this reason that when a storyteller wants to illustrate a ruler's descent into madness, we see him begin to turn his ire towards the lowly jester:Given the public ridicule of the students and widespread support for the comedians in these cases, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the social justice ideologues would use the holiday season to reflect and reconsider. Think again.Of course, on closer examination Louis CK's jokes were not particularly offensive and, what's more, they were funny.On the same day, Netflix pulled an episode of " Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj " for the following joke about the killing of Saudi Arabian writer Jamal Khashoggi : "They went through so many explanations, the only one they didn't say was that Khashoggi died in a free solo rock climbing accident."It is easy to see how this joke would be "problematic," given the need to protect the rights of marginalized groups like the Saudi Royal Family to enjoy Netflix comedies in a safe space.Of course, a private corporation caving in to pressure from a national government is not the same as woke students censoring comedians, but these events are not unconnected.Comedians use lies to tell the truth-the notion that the exaggerations, stories and carefully crafted falsehoods we deliver on stage should be taken literally will be the death knell of comedy.After all, what comedian would willingly subject some members of their audience to violence?As Benjamin Franklin said, "Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."For the last year, I have hosted the YouTube show (and podcast) TRIGGERnometry with fellow comic Francis Foster, where we interview experts from different fields in the hope of bringing a light-hearted but fact-focused approach to contentious issues. We've interviewed people about the evolutionary origins of racism, the biological differences between men and women, the gender pay gap, populism, capitalism, socialism, communism and much else besides, but nothing has made us pariahs quite like defending free speech.Those of us in the industry who hoped that recent events would spark a period of reflection among the advocates of social justice and that 2019 might be the year where we finally come together in defense of free speech and its importance to comedy are looking less like the jester and more like the fool with every passing hour.