The "Wokes" are coming for the jokes. No wonder Jerry Seinfeld won't play college campuses anymore. The clean comic of the 90's, the man behind the most successful situational comedy in television history, says he can't make a joke on a campus today becauseYou don't have to be a conservative to wonder at what the Wokes have wrought. Louis C.K., a usually liberal leaning comedian who has already come under #MeToo fire for his personal conduct, faced backlash again for a recent set in which he called out millennial progressive Americans for their hyper-vigilant joke policing.Oh, OK. You should address me as 'there' because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother's c--t It doesn't have to be that nasty, but it can be."C.K. doubled down, mocking the Parkland shooting survivors who have gone on to build political careers from the tragedy. Does C.K. have a point? Does it matter? Should it? He's a comedian. He's supposed to be edgy. This is (or was) a free country.Extreme "Wokes" are gunning for every comedian nowadays. They got Kevin Hart knocked off the Oscars.Humorless 'Wokes' got Monty Python's John Cleese burnt at the digital stake over a joke about the California wildfires -- a joke that Twitter's bitterest labeled "bad taste."But what is "taste," and why should the modern version of medieval torch and pitchfork mobs get to dictate it?I can eat both the Wendy's Baconator and Royal Ossetra Caviar. What kind of taste do I have? How do you know? Am I allowed to like both? Or one? Or none? Am I allowed to like both Frédéric Chopin and the Wu Tang Clan?The medieval royal courts had their jesters. This was an official role which allowed truth to be spoken to power from the mouths of fools to the ears of the rulers. Comedians from George Carlin and Richard Pryor forward to today supposedly play that role. But can they anymore?Legendary comedienne Joan Rivers made fun of everything -- Elizabeth Taylor's weight, Elizabeth Taylor's marriages, and well, everything else. Today Rivers' jokes would be called "fat shaming," "slut-shaming," "othering" and all kinds of other humorless and shifting definitions -- always controlled by the Puritans of today's Left -- of what is and is not within the bounds acceptability. If Rivers was still with us, she'd be headed for a full blown international comedy crimes tribunal at The Hague.Today's social media mobs ought to pause and think. The rage they tweet today will come back to bite. In her seminal work on The Nuremberg Trial , Ann Tusa warns: "These are not days in which the people of the world are inclined to quibble over precedents." That's no joke.