A study confirming the stereotype that men are funnier than women has kicked off a wokeness tantrum of epic proportions, with comedians, media, and Twitter warriors all piling on (and misinterpreting) the research.The researchers, from Aberystwyth University and the University of North Carolina, reviewed studies from all over the world in which subjects' humor was assessed without knowledge of their sex, minimizing the opportunity for their detractors to blame any sort of bias, but that hasn't stopped the screams of indignation.Professional offense-takers have come out of the woodwork to criticize the study - many of whom have misconstrued its conclusions, perhaps not having actually read it."I really think it's unnecessary to do this study," Marina Bye, a female comedian, told BBC. "They could have done something progressive."Lead researcher Gil Greengross' refusal to blame "societal forces" for "discourag[ing] girls and women from developing and expressing their humor,"Others tried to poke holes in the study by claiming cultural or gender bias, even though the researchers had controlled for both, and questioning what counts as "humor."A few women took the opportunity to show off their own senses of humor. "Maybe we were just being funny when you weren't looking," one Twitter user deadpanned "Men are apparently funnier than women according to science, well it's true cos they're all f**king JOKES," chortled another.He doubled down on his defense an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat on Tuesday, pleading : "To clarify, the whole thing is not about 'women are not funny'... obviously there are some very funny stand-up comedians and I know many female comedians, some personally."