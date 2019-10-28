© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov

Using the internet to promote drugs and persuade people to take prohibited substances will become a criminal offense in Russia under new amendments to legislation ordered by President Vladimir Putin.Russia's consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, had earlier said these substances caused over 110 deaths in the country between 2016 and 2018.Putin has endorsed the proposed law, whichMPs have backed the president's initiative, with Pavel Krasheninnikov of the ruling United Russia Party saying thatMore serious criminal punishment would be "a much more useful tool to tackle this plague," he added.The internet "is the fastest and safest instrument of the drug mafia," said Aleksey Sviridov, the head of the Strong Russia grassroots movement, who had earlier discussed the narcotics issue with Putin."Cyber police should be created to curb the sale of substances through social media and messengers," he said, adding that law enforcers must come up with new ways of tackling the problem, as criminals are constantly refining their distribution means.Last year, the World Drug Report by the UN Office for Drugs and Crime said that Russia occupied 15th spot on the list of countries with the highest number of deaths from drugs. The mortality ratio in the country stood at 58.1 people per million, with almost 5,800 actual deaths from narcotics.