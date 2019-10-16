Society's Child
Piers Morgan hits back at "snowflakes" calling for him to be sacked after rejecting '100 genders'
Tue, 15 Oct 2019 16:03 UTC
The outspoken 54-year-old has been the subject of a petition calling for him to be sacked for "dehumanizing" trans people, as well as reducing LGBT+ people and their causes to a "mere joke."
Good Morning Britain, the program he co-presents with Susanna Reid, ran a poll on Tuesday morning in response to the furor with the question: "Should Piers stay or should he go?" The final results showed that only 41 percent of viewers wanted Morgan to stay, while 59 percent were desperate for him to be ditched.
Morgan had earlier commented on the live poll, urging people to vote and save his job. "Let's put the snowflakes firmly back in their box," he exclaimed.
The TV host had previously reacted angrily to the petition, tweeting on Sunday that he was a supporter of gay rights but that he does not "support the ridiculous notion of 100 genders."
Following the viewers' poll, Morgan then went head-to-head with gay journalist Benjamin Butterworth, who had signed the petition, over his "100 genders" comment.
"If you can identify in 100 different ways... and all this other stuff, then I'm entitled to identify as a 'two spirit penguin.'"
Butterworth fired back: "Being a penguin isn't a gender, it's not on the gender spectrum. Nor is, to clarify, being a giraffe, squirrel or elephant." He argued that young trans and non-binary people who tuned into Morgan's breakfast show to see their identities being "mocked" could be damaged.
Morgan's gripe was probably in reference to a recent BBC Teach video, which featured educator Kate Daniels telling pre-teen children: "We know that we have got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now."
Comment: Most of the British public would agree with Piers Morgan, because it's a scientific fact that there is no biological proof for '100 genders'. As noted in How genetics is proving that race is not necessarily a social construct:
For me, a natural response to the challenge is to learn from the example of the biological differences that exist between males and females. The differences between the sexes are far more profound than those that exist among human populations, reflecting more than 100 million years of evolution and adaptation. Males and females differ by huge tracts of genetic material - a Y chromosome that males have and that females don't, and a second X chromosome that females have and males don't.See also:
Most everyone accepts that the biological differences between males and females are profound. In addition to anatomical differences, men and women exhibit average differences in size and physical strength. (There are also average differences in temperament and behavior, though there are important unresolved questions about the extent to which these differences are influenced by social expectations and upbringing.)
How do we accommodate the biological differences between men and women? I think the answer is obvious: We should both recognize that genetic differences between males and females exist and we should accord each sex the same freedoms and opportunities regardless of those differences.
Can you imagine a social studies class that teaches that there are over 100 other nations, yet fails to name and map them? Outrageous! I demand full and accurate information for the children.