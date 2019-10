The outspoken 54-year-old has been the subject of a petition calling for him to be sacked for "dehumanizing" trans people, as well as reducing LGBT+ people and their causes to a "mere joke."Good Morning Britain, the program he co-presents with Susanna Reid, ran a poll on Tuesday morning in response to the furor with the question: "Should Piers stay or should he go?" The final results showed that only 41 percent of viewers wanted Morgan to stay, while 59 percent were desperate for him to be ditched.Morgan had earlier commented on the live poll, urging people to vote and save his job. "Let's put the snowflakes firmly back in their box," he exclaimed.The TV host had previously reacted angrily to the petition, tweeting on Sunday thatFollowing the viewers' poll, Morgan then went head-to-head with gay journalist Benjamin Butterworth, who had signed the petition, over his "100 genders" comment.Butterworth fired back: "Being a penguin isn't a gender, it's not on the gender spectrum. Nor is, to clarify, being a giraffe, squirrel or elephant." He argued that young trans and non-binary people who tuned into Morgan's breakfast show to see their identities being "mocked" could be damaged.