A mob of masked demonstrators vandalized a metro station in Hong Kong, as the city scrambles to restore order. Police deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse the violent protesters.Dramatic video published by Ruptly showsstation on Sunday. Nearly all of the vandals wore masks, in defiance of an October 4 emergency order that bans all face coverings during public assemblies.Bystanders can be seen hurrying out of the station as the mob descends upon the public transport hub. After the mob's attempts at destroying the station's interior, police are seen advancing on the protesters, firing tear gas in hopes of quelling the riot. One clip shows the protesters spraying fire extinguishers and water hoses in the station.A proposed extradition bill with mainland China sparked peaceful demonstrations in March. Since then,Videos documenting brazen assaults carried out by the protesters against civilians and police alike have gone largely overlooked by mainstream media.Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington and its allies of providing direct and indirect support to the violent activists."Any external forces backing such attempts at dividing China will be deemed by the Chinese people as pipe-dreaming," he added.