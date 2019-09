© Xiaomei Chen



Communist Party mouthpiece Xinhua on Sunday condemned the increasingly violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong, warning that "the end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonise China"., other than repeating unwavering support for the Hong Kong government and police actions to end them.But the commentary -it said, referring to the city's formal title of Special Administrative Region."Anyone who dares to infringe upon these bottom lines and interfere in or damage the 'one country, two systems' principle will face nothing but failure and will be held accountable by the country's constitution and the HKSAR's Basic Law."The protest violence this weekend was some of the most intense since the unrest - sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial - began in early June., erecting barriers from luggage carts and fencing to block the entrances. Police cordoned off the airport terminals, allowing only ticketed passengers through their barricades.The commentary warned that the protesters would soon face justice."However, their attempt to kidnap Hong Kong and press the central authorities is just a delusion. No concession should be expected concerning [this] principle."In that commentary, the news agency quoted late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping as having said in 1984 that the mainland government "should intervene" in the event of unrest in the city.However, it did not repeat the intervention reference in this Sunday's commentary.Still, the message was clear that Beijing would not give in to the protesters' demands in any way."Faced with the central government's resolute support for the HKSAR government and the Hong Kong police, faced with the HKSAR government's firm and just law enforcement, faced with strong condemnation from Chinese people, the end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonise China," it said."They should never misjudge the determination and ability of the central government, the HKSAR government and Chinese people to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and core interests."Speaking at the same seminar, Xu Ze, head of the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies and a former director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said the city risked "sinking into an abyss", and described the unrest as "a decisive battle between defending or destroying one country, two systems".China's state media has stepped up its attacks on the Hong Kong protests, with recent articles taking aim at pro-democracy figures including Hong Kong's former chief secretary Anson Chan Fang On-sang, former lawmakers Martin Lee Chu-ming and Albert Ho Chun-yan, and media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying for "bringing ruin to Hong Kong".