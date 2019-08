© Reuters / Ann Wang

Demonstrators in Hong Kong formed a human chain throughout the city, all of a sudden inspired by long-forgotten protests from 3 decades ago. Many however seemed lost about the state of the current standoff with their government."The bill was not withdrawn, there was no independent investigation,Rallies in Hong Kong started at the end of March, over a proposed bill on extradition to the Chinese mainland that the government has since declared "dead." But the protesters want it officially withdrawn, and added more demands : resignation of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam,pardons for all protesters, and an independent inquiry into police response.They formed a "human chain" to attract international attention.The tone of the protests is all over the place, from imitating the Baltics to copying the "color revolution" visuals and even some 2016 memes in support of US President Donald Trump, former US diplomat Jim Jatras told RT America, adding that "color revolutions" are usually deployed by the US against geopolitical rivals.