© AP



"Hong Kong's radical demonstrators have repeatedly used extremely dangerous tools to attack police officers, which already constitutes a serious violent crime, and also shows the first signs of terrorism emerging. This wantonly tramples on Hong Kong's rule of law and social order."

© AP



China on Monday (Aug 12) slammed violent protesters in Hong Kong who had used "dangerous tools" to attack police officers, warning that "signs of terrorism are emerging". According to Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, or Cabinet, at a press briefing in Beijing:Yang said, stressing thatYang, who delivered the televised address in which he backed police handling of the protests, said that those who care about the city should come out against the violence.On somein Cheung Sha Wan and the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui, Yang condemned such attacks as "senseless".At least one officer was taken to the hospital after suffering burns in the attack at Tsim Sha Tsui. Mob violence broke out elsewhere.The protests, which was triggered by opposition to a planned extradition law, has morphed into a wider movement for democratic reform and a halt to eroding freedoms.Beijing has repeatedly criticised the violent protests, but has not taken any forceful action.