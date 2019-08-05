© Reuters/Tyrone Siu



Weeks-long protests in Hong Kong over a controversial extradition bill escalated on Sunday.Sunday night has seen violent altercations between law enforcement and demonstrators who tried to block traffic and besiege police stations throughout the city. Over 20 people were arrested for various offenses, including assault and participation in unlawful assemblies.Earlier Sunday was no less turbulent, as an authorized march of the anti-extradition bill protesters yet again turned into scuffles with the police. As the peaceful procession ended some of the protesters blocked roads in the town of Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories, erected barricades and pelted a local police station with stones and other objects.Police, in turn, responded with tear gas. Law enforcement had to deal with several simultaneous unauthorized gatherings throughout the region, deploying the gas in at least one more location during a separate rally in the island's Western district.The protesters spray painted traffic lights in an attempt to render them inoperable to disrupt the city's traffic, as well as blocked major roads, including the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, that links Hong Kong island and Kowloon peninsula.Several police vehicles were blocked by the crowds of protesters, who spray painted the cars and pelted them with various projectiles, footage from the scene shows.The protests are likely to spill over into Monday when a general strike - 'advertised' as the- is set to take place.The city is likely to face a major disruption of traffic, commuters and other services amid the strike, since it's likely to attract a vast number of participants. The strike is expected to heavily affect air traffic as well, and many flight departures are already shown as cancelled for Monday.Carol Ng Man-yee, chairwoman of pro-democracy Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU), said as quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper.