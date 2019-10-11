Comment: The following superb analysis of the video and photographic evidence of missiles hitting the Saudi Aramco oil facilities last month points to the operation having been a false-flag attack carried out from the north/west, not a 'Yemeni' or 'Iranian' attack carried out from the south/east...
1. ARAMCO Attack Video Analysis, based on footage aired on CBS' 60 MINUTES
The video shows the trajectories of two missiles. We isolated them here in SHOT1 and SHOT2:
Here's the footage of the incoming missiles, as shown on CBS:
Comment: Here's that same video on SOTT, in case YouTube deletes the above copy:
- Both trajectories are captured in 12 frames - 6 frames each. The video is recorded at 29 frames per second (29frames / s)
- Based on the formula T = 1 / f, we calculate the length of one frame to be: T = 1 / 29 frames = 0.0344 seconds
- Multiplying this time by 6 (6 frames x 0.0344 seconds), we get 0.20689 seconds
- Using Google Earth and geological digital maps, we calculated by scale with maps and rulers that the missiles seen in the video flew 100 to 120 meters in 6 frames.
- So 6 frames = 0.20689 seconds = 100m
2. Evidence provided by Saudi Arabia
2.1 Photos of downed Iranian 'SOUMAR' missiles
The SOUMAR comprises a turbine engine (essentially copies of KH-55 Russian missiles). Saudi Arabia published photos of parts of SOUMARs, found somewhere in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, and ostensibly launched by Iran from Iran:
subsonic.
So, putting the video footage together with the official claims, Iranian SOUMAR missiles with turbine engines can allegedly fly at 1.42 Mach.
Can anyone show me how a missile with a turbine engine can fly supersonically at 1.42 Mach after having traveled 500 km from Iran, and at that speed impact the gas tank?
Saudi Arabia supposedly shot down these Iranian missiles flying low above the ground. The SOUMAR missile is a type of cruise missile which follows the Earth's surface, flying approximately 50 meters above the ground, under radar visibility. But we know that Saudi Arabia's Patriot missile defense system did not fire a single rocket to counter them.
Why are there no traces in the sand showing the impact of damaged parts of the supposedly supersonic, 1.42 Mach Iranian SOUMAR missiles? Imagine something flying at 1.42 Mach and hitting the sand somewhere in the desert of Saudi Arabia. We would expect to see a crater. Certainly the rear part of the missile (the part with wings) would not end up on the ground so close to the middle part of the missile.
Another thing I noticed is that the SOUMAR missiles (which you'll see displayed by the Saudi military in the video below) are damaged in exactly the same way. I think I know why: they were destroyed with detonation cord by a specialist (from the US, Israel or perhaps Saudi Arabia), who got ahold of them - maybe a few years ago - then used them as props in this deception operation:
Now that we know the Iranian SOUMAR missile does not fly supersonically, we are going to analyze frame number 6 from SHOT2.
So we searched for a missile that has two rocket engines. Unfortunately, after days-long searches on military forums to find out who produces such missiles, all we found was one from Israel: the RAFAEL SPIKE ER2:
This missile, if it has momentum or is fired from a drone-UAV or helicopter, or from an F-16 fighter jet, can turn on acceleration jets before impact, going into 'penetration mode'.
operated in Iraq with no problems because they used US callsigns.
Similarly, the Israeli Air Defense 'Skyguard' systems and an old-school French 'Shahine' system located at the Abqaiq Aramco oil complex did not react to these incoming missiles.
2.2 Several pieces of drones or UAV mono-wing launched from Yemen
This much in the official account is true. But they were LOW speed Yemeni UAV...
Mono-wing drones are unimportant because they are toys that could not physically do such damage. They were likely used to confuse Saudi Arabia's air defense systems.
Hypersonic impact probably came from the direction of Iraq or Israel (northwest, or west-northwest):
The author can be contacted via warsonline@gmx.com
Comment: Considering the mysterious attacks on Saudi and Western oil tankers in May and June this year, and the geopolitical context in which the 'Western Order' is attempting to throttle Iran's economic development - and the threat it poses to the US petrodollar system - by isolating it on the world stage, it's clear that last month's attacks on Saudi oil facilities were the next 'progression' in upholding a united Western front against trading with Iran.
And now, today, missiles have been fired at an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea as it sails north near Jeddah, in what appears to be the next Saudi-Western effort to physically contain Iranian oil shipping within the Persian Gulf...