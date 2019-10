1. ARAMCO Attack Video Analysis, based on footage aired on CBS'

60 MINUTES

Both trajectories are captured in 12 frames - 6 frames each. The video is recorded at 29 frames per second (29frames / s)

Based on the formula T = 1 / f, we calculate the length of one frame to be: T = 1 / 29 frames = 0.0344 seconds

Multiplying this time by 6 (6 frames x 0.0344 seconds), we get 0.20689 seconds

Using Google Earth and geological digital maps, we calculated by scale with maps and rulers that the missiles seen in the video flew 100 to 120 meters in 6 frames.

So 6 frames = 0.20689 seconds = 100m

1.42 Mach!

2. Evidence provided by Saudi Arabia

subsonic

Israel

The author can be contacted via warsonline@gmx.com

The video shows the trajectories of two missiles. We isolated them here in SHOT1 and SHOT2:Here's the footage of the incoming missiles, as shown on CBS:At that rate, the missiles thus travelled 483 meters in 1 second. Converted to Km/h, we get. Converting that to Mach speed, it means the missiles' speed was2.1 Photos of downed Iranian 'SOUMAR' missilesThe SOUMAR comprises a turbine engine (essentially copies of KH-55 Russian missiles). Saudi Arabia published photos of parts of SOUMARs, found somewhere in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, and ostensibly launched by Iran from Iran:So, putting the video footage together with the official claims, Iranian SOUMAR missiles with turbine engines can allegedly fly at 1.42 Mach.Can anyone show meSaudi Arabia supposedly shot down these Iranian missiles flying low above the ground. The SOUMAR missile is a type of cruise missile which follows the Earth's surface, flying approximately 50 meters above the ground, under radar visibility. But we know thatWhy are thereof damaged parts of the supposedly supersonic, 1.42 Mach Iranian SOUMAR missiles? Imagine something flying at 1.42 Mach and hitting the sand somewhere in the desert of Saudi Arabia.. Certainly the rear part of the missile (the part with wings) would not end up on the ground so close to the middle part of the missile.Another thing I noticed is that the SOUMAR missiles (which you'll see displayed by the Saudi military in the video below) are damaged in exactly the same way. I think I know why:by a specialist (from the US, Israel or perhaps Saudi Arabia), who got ahold of them - maybe a few years ago - then used them as props in this deception operation:Detonation/explosive cord is very popular in the Middle East for cutting body parts, and among people who dispose of ammunition.Now that we know the Iranian SOUMAR missile does not fly supersonically, we are going to analyze frame number 6 from SHOT2.The video and the image shows that it was. Because of their relatively low power, turbine engines do not produce light and gas traces. Not a single turbine engine leaves a double trace of gas and light behind it.So we searched for a missile that has two rocket engines. Unfortunately, after days-long searches on military forums to find out who produces such missiles,This missile, if it has momentum or is fired from a drone-UAV or helicopter, or from an F-16 fighter jet, can turn on acceleration jets before impact, going into 'penetration mode'.Israeli drones and warplanes operated in Iraq with no problems Similarly, the Israeli Air Defense ' Skyguard ' systems and an old-school French ' Shahine ' system located at the Abqaiq Aramco oil complex2.2 Several pieces of drones or UAV mono-wing launched from YemenThis much in the official account is true. But they were LOW speed Yemeni UAV...Mono-wing drones are unimportant because they are toys that could not physically do such damage. They were likely used to confuse Saudi Arabia's air defense systems.Saudi AEGIS + PATRIOT SYSTEMS PAC2, PAC3 + Shanine + Skyguard: