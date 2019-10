© Bloomberg / David Paul Morris



The power outages began early Wednesday as California residents loaded up on essentials for what they say is a "man-made disaster."PG&E has been forced to shut off electricity to customers because a forecast of high winds and bone dry heat is expected to put pressure on its aging and faulty infrastructure. It is a desperate attempt to avoid what happened in November when sparks from power lines ignited the fire that tore through the town of Paradise , killing 86.Ron Blasingame lost his power at 2 a.m. and could be in the dark for days.he said.Up to 34 California counties are experiencing a rolling blackout that began at midnight and will continue throughout the evening. By 6 p.m., more than 800,000 people will be off the grid.Dermot Coll is keeping his bar open for a few more hours with a generator but anticipates losing a lot of money."I'm gonna tell you $30,000," he said.The economic impacts vary a lot, depending on who is blacked out what kind of customer — whether it's a factory or supermarket or house.At a hardware store in Sonoma, people have been waiting in line to be escorted by flashlight. It's not business as usual for a state confronted by a growing wildfire season. Winds are expected to be their strongest Thursday.