© REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage

Around 800,000 PG&E customers in California are facing power cuts this week after the company announced it would take the drastic measure in order to limit the risk of their power lines sparking serious fires.Some 20,000 customers are already affected, as the roll-out began in some places at midnight local time and will continue to be widened out to 34 counties across California.Law enforcement in the affected areas are warning motorists to take extra care on the streets and to bear in mind that traffic lights will not be functioning over the shut-down period.The Camp Fire killed 85 people and razed the town of Paradise in November 2018. One person remains unaccounted for. PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy in June, is facing $13 billion in claims from the fire's victims.The company says power restoration will start on Thursday, but could continue into early next week, depending on conditions and line damage. PG&E is coming under heavy criticism for the cut online, with the company's name and the hashtags #pgeshutoff and #poweroutage all trending on Twitter.Some made light of the impending power outage, saying that waiting for it "feels like waiting for the start of the purge," and planning how they're going to commit "the perfect crime" under cover of darkness.As stores in the affected areas sell out of batteries, some people are just trying to make the best possible use of their remaining electricity supply: