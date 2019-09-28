The United States reimposed sanctions on Iran after pulling out of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, and says it aims to reduce Tehran's energy sales to zero.
"It is impossible for us to cancel relations with Iran with regards to oil and natural gas. We will continue to buy our natural gas from there," Erdogan told Turkish reporters before leaving New York where he was attending the UN General Assembly.
Despite this vow, Erdogan admitted Turkey faced difficulty in purchasing oil since the private sector "pulled back because of US threats," NTV broadcaster reported.
"But on this issue especially and many other issues, we will continue our relations with Iran," he promised, adding that Ankara still sought to increase trade volume with Tehran.
He previously criticized sanctions against Iran, insisting that they achieved nothing.
"These are the allegations voiced by a terrorist organization known as FETO who are behind the failed coup of July 2016 in Turkey," Erdogan told Fox News.
"These allegations are more than wrong, these are all produced propaganda by the FETO terrorist organization."
Turkey refers to the movement of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen as "FETO" but the organization denies involvement in the coup attempt and insists it is a peaceful group promoting education and Islam.
When we examine more closely "what" is Fethullah Gülen he is anything but the grandfatherly image of a 75-year-old soft-spoken Islamic moderate, scholar and Imam. His networks have been called the most dangerous in Germany by Islamic experts and have been banned in several Central Asian countries. [...]
Fethullah Gülen is not a "who" but, rather, it is a "what." The what is one of the most extensive and elaborate surrogate warfare networks ever created by the United States intelligence community, spanning countless nations including the United States and Germany, as well as the historic Turkic regions of Central Asia from Turkey up to the Uyghur peoples of China's oil-rich Xinjiang Autonomous Province.
Erdogan this week also called for caution over blaming Iran for this month's attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility in an interview with Fox News.
While Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes on September 14, Riyadh, Washington and several European governments say Iran was responsible.
Tehran has denied any role in the strikes.
"I don't think it would be the right thing to do to blame Iran," Erdogan said in the interview.
