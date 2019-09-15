Iran has rebuffed US accusations of launching a drone attacks that cut Saudi Arabia's oil output in half. A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, meanwhile, has warned Washington that Tehran is ready for war.Allegations that Iran was behind the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities are "unsubstantiated" and false, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stated on Sunday. He also said officials in Washington are accusing Iran in order to tarnish its image on the world stage in preparation for "future actions" against Tehran.The attacks caused massive fires and other damage to the sites, which halved the kingdom's oil output.The Houthis previously admitted to launching similar drone and rocket attacks against Riyadh, some of which were directed at oil pumping stations. The Saudis have been waging a devastating aerial bombing campaign in civil war-torn Yemen, where they intervened in 2015 on behalf of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, warned that Tehran is fully prepared to retaliate if attacked."Everybody should know that all American bases and their vessels in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers [from Iran] are within the range of our missiles."