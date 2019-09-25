"My message is that we'll be watching you. This is all wrong, I shouldn't be up here, I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean."

"Yet, you all come to us young people for hope, how dare you?"

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words..."

"...and yet I'm one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing."

"We are in the beginning of a mass extinction..."

"...and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

"For more than 30 years the science has been crystal-clear."

"How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you're doing enough when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight."

"You say you hear us and that you understand the urgency but no matter how sad and angry I am, I do not want to believe that because if you really understood the situation and still kept on failing to act then you would be evil and that I refuse to believe."

"The popular idea of cutting our emissions in half in 10 years only gives us a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees and the risk of setting off irreversible chain reactions beyond human control. 50% may be acceptable to you but those numbers do not include tipping points, most feedback loops, additional warming hidden by toxic air pollution, or the aspects of equity and climate justice, they also rely on my generation sucking hundreds of billions of tons of your CO2 out of the air with technologies that barely exist. So, a 50% risk is simply not acceptable to us, we who have to live with the consequences."

Are you aware that you're quoting alarmist predictions from the very scientists who've yet to be right about any of their predictions?

"How dare you pretend that this can be sold with just business as usual and some technical solutions with today's emissions levels that remaining CO2 budgets will be entirely gone within less than 8 and a half years."

"There will not be any solutions or plans presented in line with these figures here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is."

"You are failing us but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now, is where we draw the line the world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not."

If you truly study this issue that has so captured your attention, pretty soon you're going to learn that the whole thing is one gigantic hoax, the greatest hoax in human history, being perpetrated by the government-educational-industrial complex.

Note: Greta's speech is reprinted below. Her quotes are in italic, mine follow each quote. If it turns out there were errors in transcription — as seems likely — I'll try to update with corrections. I apologize for the snarky tone, but if a 17-year-old can dish it out, I think she can take it.So in your first paragraph you confess that what you're doing is wrong, and you shouldn't be doing it. You note you should be back home and in school. OK, so far we're 100% in agreement. Next?Not sure where you're getting your information. No sentient adult goes to young people "for hope," whether they've been "dared" to or otherwise. Normally, when adults consider young people like yourself, the operative word is "despair." And if you're unfamiliar with that word, it means "absence of hope."Wow, you must have had very fragile dreams, and an even more precarious childhood, if mere empty words could steal them. Even words loaded with meaning shouldn't be able to take down someone's dreams that easily, if the dreams are even a little bit deeply held. But empty words? Greta, you need to find better dreams and cling to them with more determination. As for your stolen childhood, this makes me suspect you didn't exactly win the lottery when it comes to parents, did you? Just sayin'.OK, sounds like someone's been playing too much of the computer video game Civilization. Yes, in Sid Meier's Civilization VI people are suffering, people are dying, and entire ecosystems are collapsing. Meanwhile back in reality, none of that is occurring. Well, none of it that is caused by human emissions of carbon dioxide at least. Greta, try to spend a few hours each day actually off your computer, so you can experience the world as it really is, not as your scary online world, and your handlers, are convincing you it must be.Now it seems you've fallen into a time machine which has transported you back to the Yucatan Peninsula, sixty-five million years ago, when the comet was about to annihilate the dinosaurs. Either that orThere is no evidence that we're at the beginning of a mass extinction - certainly not of any life forms we care about.Did you bother to look at any of that science?Another rule of effective speaking: don't contradict yourself, especially within a single sentence. If the "politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight," what exactly are you expecting these UN diplomats to do, beyond what they're already doing? If the solutions are truly nowhere in sight, you're certainly not going to get them from this crowd.Well, ignoring that the sentence itself is gibberish, what exactly are you wanting anyone to do? You just told us that there are no solutions anywhere in sight. You're very good at saying what you're angry about. But we haven't yet heard the grand plan that will solve everything. If you don't have it, do you really think these diplomats sitting in front of you do?Might be time to consider firing your speech writer.Well, if change is coming whether they like it or not, why are you even bothering to give this speech? And by the way, what change is coming?Anyway, Greta, a word of advice. You're clearly a very upset and angry young lady, with endless dedication to your goals.And a bonus.When you learn all this, I predict that your present anger is going to look like a calm, tranquil lake compared to how you will feel then. I predict at that point you'll decide to write your own speech. And no matter who's in the audience when you give it, I predict it will be scathing.Full transcript: