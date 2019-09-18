Society's Child
Only 38% of Americans believe in man-made climate change, 48% of Norwegians believe there are other factors
Zero Hedge
Wed, 18 Sep 2019 11:21 UTC
When though, like YouGov, you ask the people what they think, the picture becomes a bit cloudier.
As this infographic shows, of the countries surveyed, India has the largest share of people that think human activity is mainly responsible for climate change (71 percent).
At the other end of the scale however, only 35 percent of respondents in Norway and Saudi Arabia believe we should take the lion's share of the responsibility. In Norway, the most widely held belief is that while human activity is partly responsible, there are other factors which should be taken into account (48 percent).
When it comes to outright climate change deniers, the survey suggests that the USA harbors the largest share. There, 6 percent say the climate is not changing, and 9 percent say it is changing but not at all due to humans.
Comment: Despite the relentless propaganda campaigns, it seems much of the planet is still questioning the official, unsupported government narrative - which is hopeful. And, in recent years, it has been shown there are other drivers which have much more of an impact on our planet's climate: