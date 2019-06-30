Nils-Axel Morner, a former head of the Paleo-Geophysics and Geodynamics Department in Stockholm, says a new solar-driven cooling period for the Earth is 'not far off'. Mr Morner says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is misleading humanity about the changing climate and sea levels. Speaking to Sky News host Alan Jones, Mr Morner shares his work and beliefs on the state of the climate.