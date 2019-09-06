Austrian Tirol

Austrian Tirol
Heavy snowfall has been reported on glaciers in the Alps. The snow is expected to keep falling through the weekend with some areas forecast to get up to 60cm (two feet) of snow up high by Monday.

This morning the Stubai glacier in the Austrian Tirol (pictured), one of those likely to open for its 9-10 month 2019-20 season later this month, said it had had 10cm (4 inches) of fresh snow so far.



snow
The snowfall is expected to intensify over the weekend and come down to lower elevations meaning many ski areas should see white coverings to their mountain tops, and sometimes down to resort level, as low as 1500 metres.

Stubai, Austria on September 6

Stubai, Austria on September 6