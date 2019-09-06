Who is ready for winter? Snowfall at mt. Marmolada, Dolomites, Italy this morning, Sept 3rd. Video by Carlo Budel /Vivere La Montagna pic.twitter.com/eSxNr2IMmN — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 3, 2019



Heavy snowfall at Stelvio pass, Italy last night, Sept 5th. Images via Popso webcams pic.twitter.com/qVtGfSIety — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 6, 2019



The snow is expected to keep falling through the weekend withThis morning the Stubai glacier in the Austrian Tirol (pictured), one of those likely to open for its 9-10 month 2019-20 season later this month,The snowfall is expected to intensify over the weekend and come down to lower elevations meaning many ski areas should see white coverings to their mountain tops, and sometimes down to resort level, as low as 1500 metres.