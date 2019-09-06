This morning the Stubai glacier in the Austrian Tirol (pictured), one of those likely to open for its 9-10 month 2019-20 season later this month, said it had had 10cm (4 inches) of fresh snow so far.
Who is ready for winter? Snowfall at mt. Marmolada, Dolomites, Italy this morning, Sept 3rd. Video by Carlo Budel /Vivere La Montagna pic.twitter.com/eSxNr2IMmN— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 3, 2019
Heavy snowfall at Stelvio pass, Italy last night, Sept 5th. Images via Popso webcams pic.twitter.com/qVtGfSIety— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) September 6, 2019
Comment: Parts of Switzerland see early heavy snowfall - up to half a metre