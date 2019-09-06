© Pascal Schaer



Snow has arrived in Switzerland, with places in the Alps reporting snowfall down to 1,400 metres. Some passes and routes have been disrupted.The most snow fell in the Gotthard region, according to SRF Meteo, the German-language national broadcaster's weather service.Snowfall in the mountains in early September is quite normal, said Sabine Balmer from SRF Meteo. It can even snow down to 1,500 metres during July and August. But such early snow has become increasingly rare in recent years, she added.whereas lower down, the Alpine resorts of Andermatt and Sedrun were covered in white on Friday morning.Italian-speaking Ticino had to contend with strong rainfall and stormy conditions on Thursday. These conditions have reached into parts of southeastern Graubünden, and French-speaking Valais, SRF reports. Several roads are closed due to the risk of landslides.