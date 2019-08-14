police shot philadelphia
Police converge on Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood in Philadelphia
At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during an active firefight in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police said. Another officer suffered a non-shooting injury during the incident.


The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where dozens of officers have surrounded the hospital.

Police tell CBS3 that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.


Police say a male shooter is still inside the property at the scene. Police say the suspect is still firing.

CBS3 reports that police have entered the building where the suspect or suspects are still inside.


Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where police could be seen taking a man into custody. It's not clear what the man's role was in the incident.

Police say the shooting happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m., where it's still an active scene.

Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Sources tell CBS3 that the scene was sheer chaos as officers were taking fire. Video from Chopper 3 shows officers with guns drawn at the scene. You can hear multiple gun shots during Greg Argos' report.


The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple Hospital.


Several blocks around the scene have been cordoned off. Most of North Philadelphia is in gridlock due to the police presence.


Temple University says a lockdown is in effect for the Health Sciences Center Campus due to the police presence.

