At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city's Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, prompting a massive response to the North Philadelphia neighborhood.Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify."Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun," a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. "I got an officer shot."SkyForce10 remains over the scene as aThe officers crouched behind cars, blocked off surrounding streets and surrounded several nearby homes as the scene, described as an active shooting, unfolded.Officials said at least four officers were shot and taken to the hospital. They have not yet revealed their conditions.