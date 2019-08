Children Can Do No Wrong

Environmental Extremists Created Greta Thunberg

Devastating Personal Troubles

A Love-Hate Relationship with the Left

How an intolerant teenage environmental scold now sailing to America is helping transform the left while attacking democracy and the global economy.The heroine of the environmental movement is on her way. Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish celebrity protester, has finally figured out a way to bring her extremist message to the New World.Thunberg, who has been the focus of adulatory coverage throughout Europe and in mainstream American outlets such as CNN , the New York Times , and a cover story in Time magazine, is a teenage sensation leading a movement of angry European children.Thunberg and her fans are demanding that their country's governments act to stop global warming.What's more, they are denouncing as sellouts even those who agree with their goal but are reluctant to adopt the extremist measures such as those Thunberg's ally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) put forward in the Green New Deal.To promote her cause, Thunberg skipped school every Friday for the last year (she'll be taking the 2019-20 school year off) and held a weekly vigil outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. Reportedly, tens of thousands of fellow students have been following her lead to play hooky.Thunberg's notoriety is based not only on her activism but on the example she seeks to set by leaving no carbon footprint.Faced with the problem of how to attend such events elsewhere on the planet, she joyously announced a solution on Twitter.As for journalists who point out the flaws in these young people's arguments, the inconsistency in their behavior, or ponder whether children should be skipping school to pursue a political agenda,Politicians who have the temerity to push back even mildly against the lack of respect and common courtesy that Thunberg and her followers consistently demonstrate must expect a tidal wave of criticism for their so-called insensitivity.Anyone who doubts this needs only to think back to what happened when Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) had heard enough from a group of teenagers who lectured her about what she should do and the viral video that came out of their exchange last February, in which she attempted to teach them how democracy works.The behavior of Thunberg and the kids she has helped inspire is an understandable product of the apocalyptic rhetoric of environmental extremists.Thunberg's extremism is a direct result of the tactics of environmentalists who realized they got more attention with wild predictions of planetary doom only loosely tethered to reality than more measured discussions about the climate.Rather than being shocked at the children's willingness to ride roughshod over even those who share their worries about the climate but don't wish to get rid of modern conveniences that make everyone's lives better, save lives, and create prosperity, onlookers cheer these children as righteous crusaders for a noble cause.As a revealing profile in the New York Times published in February made clear, Thunberg's personal story is not a happy one.The daughter of an opera star and an actor, she was a bright student but fell victim to the pressures of adolescence and bullying at school.At the age of 11, she "had fallen into a deep funk. She stopped going to school. She stopped eating. She stopped growing. She spoke only to family, and, at school, only to one teacher."According to her own account at a Stockholm Tedx talk , she was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism.Thankfully, she eventually pulled herself out of this depression by focusing on her worries about the climate.Making it clear that her activism is a form of life-saving therapy, she has told The Guardian, "I feel like I'm dying inside if I don't protest."Thunberg, who, as the Times noted, doesn't smile much, is happier now that advocacy on the climate has given her life meaning, but her primary means of communication is lecturing.Like the kids who told off Feinstein, Thunberg has no patience for any discussion about the havoc that might ensue if her absolutist views were enacted.Nor did she seem to bother much with trying to persuade her listeners when she stood vigil during her weekly truancy sessions, dubbed "Fridays for the Future," which other kids on the continent began to emulate.Her politics appears to be a matter of people listening to her and then doing as she says.But it's likely these concerns will be forgotten in the collective mainstream media swoon for Thunberg when she sails into New York sometime later this month and lectures Americans to ditch their comforts in order to be counted among the righteous.However, it would be a mistake to focus the discussion about her activities on whether she's wrong about the imminent doom of the planet if we don't stop eating cows and using airplanes.Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS.org and a contributing writer for National Review. Follow him on Twitter