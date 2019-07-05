Turns out adults don't like being told by a child how to live their lives.German drivers have begun displaying 'f*ck you Greta' bumper stickers to protest against being lectured about global warming by a 16-year-old child.Greta Thunberg is a Swedish teen climate activist who has been heavily promoted by the establishment and was placed on the front cover of Time Magazine back in May.Now some German motorists have had enough of being lectured about their lifestyles by a child.Over the past few weeks, numerous images of cars adorned with a bumper sticker that reads 'f*ck you Greta' have been posted to social media.While the message is squarely aimed at Greta, more questions need to be asked about who is pulling her strings.