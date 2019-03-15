© REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay



From her judging gaze, to her all-or-nothing beliefs, to her unshakeable certainty in her own correctness, the 16-year-old environmental activist evokes unappealing historical parallels.The journey of Greta Thunberg's activism reads like a Biblical tale: from sitting alone with a placard on a Stockholm street last August, toHer doomsday message that there are 12 years left before irreversible temperature rises has been heard from the podiums from her hometown to Davos to Brussels to a UN conference - everywhere the adults marveled.In interviews journalists listen meekly to her. Thunberg is vegan, she does not fly by plane, and told the Guardian that with her speeches and organizing duties, she often works 15-hour days.Her archetype appears to be the medieval child saint: a virgin who chooses death over loss of chastity, or Joan of Arc, an obscure girl struck by visions to command armies.But you know what. Greta Thunberg is not actually a messenger from God. Her words are not magical. Her youth, purity or lack of doubt are not evidence of her actually being right. Her mission may be righteous or misguided,And the other thing:. The children's crusade never did reach Jerusalem, while less apocryphally the Cultural Revolution was also carried out by the hands of bright-eyed youths, convinced they were building a better future. And there are bigger political forces at work here too.Now, Thunberg hasn't ransacked any ancient temples to purge them of the Four Olds, or ordered petrol cars to be set on fire, and some might say it is bad form to attack a child.There is no call here for her to be burnt at the stake in Rouen. Just a word of caution, where none has been heard.