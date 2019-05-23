While spewing a lengthy diatribe during a recent appearance on HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Bill Nye about started to foam at the mouth while confessing some of his craziest conspiracy theories about climate change, which include his insane belief that "the planet's on f****** fire!"
Citing as "scientific evidence" Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (AOC) famously imbecilic Green New Deal, which states that cow flatulence is going to cause the end of the world in the next 12 years, Bill Nye ranted on and on and on about how Earth is supposedly heating up like an oven due to carbon dioxide (CO2), the "greenhouse gas" that maintains all plant life.
"By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees," Bill Nye screamed, chastising everyone who disagrees with his completely made-up "facts."
"What I'm saying is the planet's on f****** fire. There are a lot of things we could do to put it out - are any of them free? No, of course not. Nothing's free, you idiots," he went on to say, in his usual crude fashion. "Grow the f*** up. You're not children anymore. I didn't mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you're adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it?"
Just to be sure that his insults stuck - and presumably to ensure that he also made national headlines, considering he's hardly employable in the field of legitimate science - Bill Nye further added to his detractors: "Safety glasses off, motherf******."
Classy guy, that Bill Nye.
It might be time for Big Pharma to develop a pharmaceutical or vaccine to cure climate anxiety (gulp)
Though we're certainly not experts in diagnosing this newfound disease, it would appear as though Bill Nye may be suffering from a chronic, and potentially terminal, case of climate anxiety - for which there's currently no known cure.
Climate anxiety, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a new Leftist illness that afflicts people who buy into the climate hysteria peddled by the mainstream media, causing them to experience symptoms like paranoia, fear, stress, and even nightmares - all related to climate change and global warming.
Interestingly, many climate anxiety sufferers are also afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), a common comorbidity of climate anxiety that manifests with oddly similar symptoms: things like paranoia, fear, stress, and nightmares about the Trump administration.
Bill Nye fits the bill for both conditions, it turns out - as do millions of other climate-deranged, Trump-hating Leftists who simply can't function in normal society anymore because they've been mass triggered by things like melting polar icecaps, nationalism, cow farts, free markets, fossil fuels, and individual responsibility.
Since there's currently no known cure or treatment for either climate anxiety or TDS, folks like Bill Nye will more than likely continue to lash about in mania and rage over their delusions - that is, unless Big Pharma comes up with some kind of pharmaceutical or vaccine to treat these life-altering conditions.
Perhaps it's time to launch some kind of race for the cure to help raise funds to fight climate anxiety and TDS, two very serious mental illnesses that quite obviously threaten public health. Worse than any measles outbreak, climate anxiety and TDS are sapping seemingly intelligent minds of all rationality, decency, and normalcy - and with their current rapid rate of spread, where does it all end?
