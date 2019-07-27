16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, recently dubbed "Apocalypse Guru", has sparked outrage by publishing a picture of herself wearing a shirt worn by members of the left-wing Antifa movement.
In one of her recent tweets, Thunberg notified her massive followship that she had released a song with the British indie pop band The 1975. All revenues will go to the climate movement Extinction Rebellion, which has made a name for itself by organising left-wing climate protests in Sweden and other countries.
"Time to rebel", the Nobel Peace Prize nominee wrote, posting a photograph of herself wearing a shirt tagged "Antifascist All Stars". Thunberg's shirt is also adorned with a five-pointed star and No Pasaran caption, ("They Shall Not Pass"), a Spanish War-era slogan popular in left-wing circles.
New track from @the1975 out today and I'm in it! So happy to collaborate with these great people. All our income from this track titled The 1975 - which will be the opening track on their upcoming album - will go to #ExtinctionRebellion Time to rebel! https://t.co/Pyk4PNbMDl pic.twitter.com/gYfWHyVSwLT-shirts such as this one, alongside others with prints "Antifascist Action" and "Refugees Welcome" are sold in left-wing stores and are widely popular with the radical Antifa movement, associated with violent protests, threats and physical attacks.
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 25 июля 2019 г.
Thunberg's choice of attire has been widely criticised, with users poiting out that Antifa "beat the living s*** out of people" in the streets.
Others suggested that Greta "finally showed her true colours" by siding with a violent organisation.
Some went so far as to suggest that she was "supporting terrorists" and that her clothing would haunt her life and career.
The Antifa shirt didn't sit well even with some of her numerous supporters.
As I was only saying just a little while ago....
"A prominent display to the agora of one's supposed 'weaknesses' is frequently a cover for psychopathic activities, as per the Ted Bundy plaster-cast-and-sling thing."