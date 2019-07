© REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two Republican senators have introduced a resolution to "properly identify" Antifa as "domestic terrorists" who use violence against their opponents while being protected by "liberal privilege."The highlight of the late June skirmish was the assault on journalist Andy Ngo by Antifa protesters. The Quillette reporter was beaten and doused with milkshakes that, according to some accounts, contained quick-drying cement. Ngo also said his camera equipment was stolen.The attack sparked a Twitter moment in support of the journalist and spawned a 'Protect Andy Ngo Fund' GoFundMe campaign that topped its stated goal of $50,000 four-fold.While the resolution appears to refer to the Antifa movement in general, it specifically takes aim at the Oregon-based Rose City Antifa, which the authors state "explicitly rejects the authority of law enforcement officers in the United States, and Federal, State, and local governments."Any use of violence, including, against "individuals that the group labels as fascist" is inadmissible, the resolution argues. While denouncing the left-wing terrorism, Cruz and Cassidy also note the need to fight far-right violence, urging the federal government "to redouble its efforts, using all available and appropriate tools, to combat the spread of all forms of domestic terrorism, including White supremacist terrorism."