Quillette editor Andy Ngo
Quillette editor Andy Ngo was violently attacked and robbed by Antifa on Saturday while attempting to cover a protest in Portland.

Ngo's face was covered in wounds as he did a livestream explaining what had happened.

Ngo says he was assaulted by the protesters multiple times without any help from police. They also stole his camera equipment.




"Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help," Ngo tweeted.

The journalist reported that the suspects are still at large and that he is en route to the hospital.

The event he was covering was promoted as "Community Self-Defense Against Proud Boy Attack," by Rose City Antifa. Ngo had tweeted prior to the event that he was nervous about covering it.

"I am nervous about tomorrow's Portland antifa rally. They're promising 'physical confrontation' & have singled me out to be assaulted. I went on Tucker Carlson last year to explain why I think they're doing this: They're seeking meaning through violence," Ngo wrote on the eve of the event.


Rose City Antifa claimed on their website that Ngo had been "participating" in protests that he had simply attended to cover and called for violence against him.