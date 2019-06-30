Quillette editor Andy Ngo was violently attacked and robbed by Antifa on Saturday while attempting to cover a protest in Portland.Ngo's face was covered in wounds as he did a livestream explaining what had happened.. They also stole his camera equipment."Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance . If you have evidence Of attack please help," Ngo tweeted.The event he was covering was promoted as "Community Self-Defense Against Proud Boy Attack," by Rose City Antifa. Ngo had tweeted prior to the event that he was nervous about covering it.Rose City Antifa claimed on their website that Ngo had been "participating" in protests that he had simply attended to cover and called for violence against him.