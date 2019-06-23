antifa poster dox tucker carlson
Back in November a far left Antifa mob swarmed Fox News host Tucker Carlson's home and reportedly vandalized his property and car. TGP's Cassandra Fairbanks reported on the Antifa attack. An anarchy symbol was spray painted on Carlson's driveway. His oak door was also broken by the militant leftists. Carlson was not home at the time of the incident, but his wife was there alone. She hid in the pantry in fear as the mob banged on her door shouting threats.

Luckily, their four children were not at home.

Hours after the incident, DC Antifa groups published a document containing the home addresses of Tucker Carlson and his brother Buckley Carlson - along with the addresses of Ann Coulter, Daily Caller's Neil Patel, and Sean Hannity.

On Facebook, Smash Racism DC later posted a call for more people to swarm the homes of right-wing pundits over their political beliefs. In a post titled "Fascists are vulnerable. Confront them at their homes!", they wrote that "protecting ourselves and our communities means interfering with those who make a platform for hate."

Now this...

The Washington DC Antifa terror group is threatening Tucker Carlson again.

The Antifa group is planning another operation at Tucker Carlson's house and is posting his address on posters all over Washington DC.

This is a terrorist threat.