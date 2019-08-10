Puppet Masters
'Abuse of power': Corbyn calls on UK's top civil servant to stop BoJo's no-deal Brexit
Fri, 09 Aug 2019 11:27 UTC
Corbyn has taken to twitter after writing a letter to Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, accusing Johnson of plotting an "unprecedented, unconstitutional and anti-democratic abuse of power."
It comes after it emerged on Thursday that the Tory government is preparing to call an election "days after" the Brexit deadline date of October 31 - if a majority of UK MPs vote no-confidence in his administration, according to the Financial Times.
In his letter, Corbyn demanded clarification of the rules around 'purdah,' the specific period of time during an election campaign in the UK when the government is precluded from making major policy announcements.
Corbyn asked Sedwill to confirm that, if Britain is scheduled to exit the EU during a general election campaign, then Johnson's government must seek an extension to [the EU Treaty's] article 50 - after which time an incoming administration would be allowed to take a decision on Brexit.
On Thursday Johnson failed to confirm whether he would resign as PM if he lost a vote of no-confidence and instead insisted that what MPs should do "is honour the mandate of the people and leave the EU on 31 October."
Whether a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in the government would prove successful is another matter, however, but with a tiny majority of just one, it's entirely possible Johnson may be forced into calling an election, nearly two years earlier than currently scheduled.
Puppets, every last one of them, every "head of state" with the rarest of exceptions, is a puppet. This is a truth that must be understood in order to affect a better world.
I need to read this book, it happens very often in my life.
I've seen Chile street dogs also engage in this and yes, I believe it is instinctive self-medication against parasites or other issues.
The Democrat Party has so many opposing narratives, it is going full schizophrenic: Gabbards is "un-American" yet everything "American" is...
Yet another nail in Epstein's well-prepared coffin. Also, look at the history of totally HOT femmes that Trump's been (seen) with. This comes as...
Someone TELEPHONED her (as they KNOW the NSA will NEVER RELEASE IT) and said, 'Honey, the sh*t is gonna hit the fan.*" Get outta there!" Click....
