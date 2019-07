© Reuters/YK/AS/CLH; REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko



his investigators found no evidence of a poisoning.

Yushchenko never allowed a second blood test that would confirm the results

Former president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko was not poisoned during the 2004 campaign, Ukraine's chief military prosecutor said in an interview, casting fresh doubts on the narrative shaping Kiev politics for the past 15 years.This week, however,Speaking to the Politeka online host Andrey Palchevsky, Matios said that he had asked Colonel Igor Nikolaevich Kozlov, who had investigated the case, about what he found.According to the official story, Yushchenko had attended a dinner with several leaders of Ukraine's security service SBU in Kiev on September 5, 2004. He fell ill soon afterwards and was hospitalized in Austria on September 10.Various Ukrainian officials have cast doubts on the story ever since, pointing out that, and speculating that the original test was tampered with. Yushchenko has since made a near-complete recovery.Eventually, Yushchenko fell out with his coalition partner Yulia Tymoshenko, who went on to lose the 2010 election to Yanukovych. The former president went from widespread popularity to obscurity, with his party getting less than 2 percent of the parliamentary votes in 2012.Using the same methods as the original Orange Revolution, another coalition of opposition politicians was assembled in 2013 to pressure Yanukovych into abandoning a free trade pact with Russia for a restrictive trade deal with the EU. The protests, backed by the US and several EU powers, escalated into street violence and culminated in a violent coup in February 2014.The coup government then tried to crush dissent with military force, leading to the separation of Crimea and the ongoing civil war between Kiev and the two eastern provinces, Donetsk and Lugansk.