US Meddling
First, objectively speaking, it's curious that a US Senator (John McCain) and the US Assistant Secretary of State (Victoria Nuland) repeatedly attended political protests in another country. Oh, Nuland is also the wife of a prominent warmongering Neocon, Robert Kagan; and she's also the one who famously said, "F*ck the EU" while discussing the future of Ukraine.
In the picture below, McCain is standing on the stage next to Oleh Tyahnybok, the leader of the far-right group called Svoboda, which uses a not-so-subtle logo that combines "N" and "Z." Get it?
Victoria Nuland also admitted during a speech in 2014 that the US had spent $5 BILLION since the 1990s to spread "democracy" in Ukraine. (Here's the link to a 1-min video of her speech).
Soros, NED, McFaul
Many people roll their eyes when they hear "George Soros" and think of conspiracy theories. But Soros' own group - IRF or International Renaissance Foundation - admits in its 2015 annual report that it spent more than $180 MILLION in Ukraine since 1990.
wrote in a Washington Post op-ed in 2013 (just before the protests) that "Ukraine is the biggest prize."
Michael McFaul - US Ambassador to Russia, 2012-2014 - wrote an op-ed in the WaPo in 2004 where he asked, "Did Americans meddle in the internal affairs of Ukraine?" Then he answered it, "Yes."
Why did McFaul write the article? Because in 2004, Soros and other NGOs fomented the 'Orange Revolution' in Ukraine. Basically, the election was won by a pro-Russia guy, so Soros and co. helped to organize protests and demand a new election. Then, a month later, the pro-US guy won the new election with 52% of the votes. Democracy, America-style.
BTW, that guy - Yanukovych - who lost the election in 2004 ... ran again in 2010 and won fair and square.
History Rhymes
If you go back in history, you will see that the CIA worked with Neo-Nazis(!) and ultra-nationalists in Ukraine for decades, starting right after World War II. Declassified CIA documents describe Project Aerodynamic in the 1950s and '60s that recruited Ukrainian nationalists - including Nazis and war criminals such as Mykola Lebed who was accused of killing tens of thousands of Poles and Jews - to work against the USSR.
book, The Grand Chessboard, that "Ukraine is a geopolitical pivot. Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be a Eurasian empire." He also said that Ukraine must be brought into NATO by 2010.
Protests and Violence
In 2013, Soros, NED and other NGO's riled up some ordinary people in Kyiv. (BTW, outside Kiev, there were no protests. In many parts of Ukraine, people are very pro-Russia and were happy with President Yanukovych).
Then Neo-Nazi thugs acted as provocateurs and attacked the police with metal bars, chains, fire-bombs, guns and grenades.
refused to pass a bill that banned funding of Neo-Nazi groups! For fun reading on the far-right extremists in Ukraine, do some research on "Svoboda", "Stepan Bandera" and "Azov Battalion."
False Flag Sniper Attack
In a secretly recorded phone call in 2014, Estonia's foreign minister revealed three shocking facts about the Maidan murders:
- The same sniper bullets killed both cops and protesters
- The investigators strongly believed that the new coalition government - installed by the US - was behind the snipers
- The new government refused to look into the matter.
A couple of years later, in an Italian documentary called "The Hidden Truth About Ukraine," some men from the Republic of Georgia came forward and admitted that they were used as snipers in Kiev. As I describe in detail in my book, similar false flag sniper attacks were also used in Libya and Syria to foment regime change.
In summary, to advance misguided geopolitical goals, US/EU officials engineered protests and chaos, and drove a democratically elected president out of the country. Then, without an election, new oligarchs - a billionaire and an IMF guy - were handpicked by the West to become the President and the Prime Minister of Ukraine! Democracy in action!
Conclusion
That's the basic truth about the coup in Ukraine, and it hasn't benefited anyone other than the warmongers. Ukraine is split in two and stuck in a frozen civil war; its debt-to-GDP ratio has doubled since the US-backed coup; pensions, social services and minimum wages ($140 a month) have been slashed and the people are still ruled by corrupt oligarchs. The US regime change ops also ignited a chain reaction of needless hostility, hysterical Russophobia and crippling sanctions. The EU has lost more than $100 billion in trade with Russia in the last four years; and the US has pushed Russia deep into China's orbit. Just like the neocon adventures in Iraq and Syria, the meddling in Ukraine will go down as another disastrous and reckless chapter in the sordid history of US foreign policy.