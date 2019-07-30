© Reuters/Handout/US Marine Corps/Juan Anaya

There's not much Donald Trump can do right in the eyes of most Democrats, but when he wants to pump more money into the military, even some of his most prominent detractors show up to lend a hand.but it seems in recent years Democrats are managing to outdo their Republican rivals on hawkishness.The Democrat-controlled House has voted 284-149 to pass a budget resolutionEven some of Trump's fiercest critics like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib voted 'yes.'While there once was an anti-war wing of the Democratic Party, that is "no longer" the case, Joe Lombardo from the United National Antiwar Coalition told RT.