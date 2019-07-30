© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy



© SBS News



Global response

Differing views

Next month more than two million Muslims from around the world are expected to descend on the cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.But a growing number of Muslims, including some in Australia, are turning their backs on what is one of the central pillars of Islam, and calling for a boycott of the event.Sydney-based aspiring filmmaker Faraaz Rahman says he believes going to Hajj at the present time is not morally responsible.the 31-year-old told SBS News.For able-bodied and financially able Muslims, going to the Hajj at least once in life is considered a religious obligation by many.ButThe social media hashtag #BoycottHajj has trended on Twitter in some Muslim majority countries."Before there might have been fringe groups here and there, without any traction... but now prominent leaders are calling for it [boycott]. I hope that that leads to other religious authorities to pick up and make similar calls," Mr Rahman said.Another Australian Muslim based in Melbourne, who didn't want to be identified, said that while calling for a boycott of the Hajj was a drastic step, it was necessary.he said.he said."The world has a responsibility to stand up, especially Muslims," he added.Saudi Arabia is the lead partner in a Coalition of forces involved in Yemen's civil war.According to the UN 3.2 million Yemenis, including two million children, are in urgent need of treatment for acute malnutrition caused by the crisis."For Muslims to be going to the Hajj to cleanse their souls and to reconnect with God ... by doing so they will be supporting a regime that has done nothing but oppress and create famine in Yemen. It is really hard to reconcile," she said.Kuala Lumpur based university lecturer Mukhriz Mat Rus, 36, said that he had previously registered his interest in going to Hajj with the Malaysian authorities to be placed on a waitlist, but now he wouldn't go any more."The Muslim community all over the world, where is our stand on this?... Some people say put aside politics, but I don't think I am able to reconcile that," he said.He says that taking a stand on human rights, is also an act of faith.Vice president of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Adel Salman, said he understood why many Muslims were calling for a boycott but doesn't personally support it."It is understandable that people feel very strongly. Andand the crimes that are being committed in that country [Yemen]," he said."Performing the Hajj obviously you have to visit Saudi Arabia, you will go to the holy places, clearly that will mean you will be spending money in Saudi Arabia.""But most Muslims would see it as a completing of their religious obligations and they would dissociate completely with issues of politics or the Saudi government."Mr Rahman says he wouldn't rule out going to the Hajj in the future if things changed in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, but that it wasn't appropriate to go right now."There is a moral context to some of these pillars of Islam, the Hajj was meant to foster a sense of brotherhood a sense of shared humanity," he said."Right now as the Saudi regime is currently involved in a man-made catastrophe in Yemen. When you consider those factors, you have to ask does the Hajj have the same moral obligation?"