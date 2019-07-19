Society's Child
'German fascists'! Conservative Polish newspaper announces inclusion of 'LGBT-free zone' stickers in future issue; SJW outrage ensues
RT
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 18:39 UTC
A preview of the contentious sticker was shared to Twitter on Wednesday by Gazeta Polska, a right-of-center publication with a readership of around 110,000. The paper said the sticker would be included in its next edition as an insert.
It wasn't long before an outpouring of criticism enveloped the outlet on social media and elsewhere, including from Polish officials and citizens, and even Washington's ambassador to the country, Georgette Mosbacher, a known supporter of the LGBT cause.
"I am disappointed and concerned that some groups use stickers to promote hatred and intolerance," the ambassador tweeted on Thursday, adding "we respect freedom of speech," but insisted on standing behind the values of diversity and tolerance.
The newspaper's editor, Tomasz Sakiewicz, soon shot back, stating "I respect your views," and "we are opposed only to the imposition of views by force."
However, "being an activist in the gay movement does not make anyone more tolerant," Sakiewicz added.
In Warsaw, the city's deputy mayor slammed the newspaper for what he said recalled "Jew-free zones" created by "German fascists," and said it was all happening with acqueseance from the country's leading party, Law and Justice. Several commenters on social media appeared to agree with the comparison.
"LGBT is PEOPLE," one person said, adding the sticker is "vividly associated" with German posters warning "Juden" to keep out.
"What's next?" a second Twitter user asked, "Zones free from Jews?"
"Segregation, nothing new," said yet another commenter.
As attitudes about same-sex relationships shift accross Europe, particularly in countries like France, Germany and the UK, gay marriage remains outlawed in Poland. Though the country is home to a growing LGBT movement, homosexuality remains controversial among some more socially conservative Poles.
Comment: Perhaps 'socially conservative' Poles are simply fed up with the incessant and aggressive propagandizing of LGBT activists (and they aren't the only ones):
Reader Comments
However, "being an activist in the gay movement does not make anyone more tolerant," Sakiewicz added
Yes I've noticed that.
The experiment of group think continues.
So the same thing happens in Poland but the target is on the opposite camp of our ideology and what to we do? YAWN.
By the way, what happens to polish children and teenagers who happen to be gay or lesbian growing up in such a society? How do they feel? Did you know that societal rejection for something you DID NOT chose about yourself and also CANNOT change drives many people - especially young - to suicide?
But we only care about suicide when we are discussing the matter of children being indoctrinated with transgenderism, right? When suicide may be cause by things like what is happening in Poland right now, we just YAWN and pretend we didn't see anything. Service to self.