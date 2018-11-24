1. Talk about gays and gayness as loudly and as often as possible

2. Portray gays as victims, not as aggressive challengers

3. Give protectors a just cause

4. Make gays look good

5. Make the victimizers look bad

To be blunt, they must be vilified

6. Solicit funds: The buck stops here

7. Getting on the air, or, you can't get there from here

Start with the fineprint

IN RUSSIA, THEY TELL YOU

WHAT TO BE. IN AMERICA

WE HAVE THE FREEDOM

TO BE OURSELVES...

AND TO BE THE BEST.

PEOPLE HELPING INSTEAD

OF HATING - THAT 'S

WHAT AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT.

Visual stage 1: You really oughta be in pictures

Visual stage 2: Peekaboo advertizing

Visual stage 3: Roll out the big guns

"It will happen to one in every ten sons. As he grows up he will realize that he feels differently about things than most of his friends. If he lets it show, he'll be an outsider made fun of, humiliated, attacked. If he confides in his parents, they may throw him out of the house, onto the streets. Some will say he is "anti-family." Nobody will let him be himself. So he will have to hide. From his friends, his family. And that's hard. It's tough enough to be a kid these days, but to be the one in ten... A message from the National Gay Task Force."

The Time Is Now